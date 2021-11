Category: World Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 11:16 Hits: 0

Today, many regard caring for the Earth and for other people as merely a means to an end. But everything changes – the economy, the environment, and ourselves – if we view care as an essential set of relationships that allow us to grow and flourish as part of a larger planetary ecosystem.

