Published on Monday, 29 November 2021

Whereas the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic initially prompted unity and convergence in Europe, the current phase of the crisis is much more delicate economically and politically. If mismanaged, it may reopen old wounds and shatter policymakers’ newly acquired legitimacy.

