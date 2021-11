Category: World Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 17:31 Hits: 4

Surging inflation across the European Union should be a clear signal to policymakers and central bankers that the time to stop financing public-debt binges was yesterday. Most likely, the continent is heading into a period of stubborn inflation that will be familiar to anyone who lived through the 1970s.

