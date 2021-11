Category: World Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 15:23 Hits: 5

The nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, have been on strike for eight months. On March 8, they walked out after they were unable to reach a deal with the hospital’s for-profit parent company, Tenet Healthcare Corporation , that would provide for staffing levels that nurses like Dominique Muldoon considered safe for patient care.

