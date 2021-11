Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 14:23 Hits: 6

JOHOR BARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has called upon Malaysians to stand proud of Bahasa Melayu, as it is one of the top languages in the world. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/28/pm-be-proud-of-bahasa-melayu