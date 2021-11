Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 11:38 Hits: 4

At a migrant camp near the Belarusian border with Poland, migrants say they were promised a better life in the EU only to find themselves living in subhuman conditions. FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg reports from the Belarusian border village of Bruzgi.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211128-snow-delights-children-but-blocks-migrants-at-belarus-border