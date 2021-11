Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 14:17 Hits: 3

Paris Saint-Germain overturned an early deficit to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 3-1 away in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with Lionel Messi setting up all three goals. The game featured Spanish defender Sergio Ramos's debut for PSG.

