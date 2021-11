Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 17:37 Hits: 4

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's army has retaken the town of Chifra in Afar region, the state-run broadcaster said on Sunday, its first major seizure from rebellious Tigrayan forces since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appeared on the frontlines two days ago. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/29/ethiopia039s-army-captures-northern-afar-town-of-chifra--state-media