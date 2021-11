Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 November 2021 14:11 Hits: 2

North Macedonia's prime minister, Zoran Zaev, has stepped down as head of the Social Democratic Party (SDSM) in the wake of the party’s defeat in local elections in October.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/macedpnia-zaev-resigns-social-democrats/31582696.html