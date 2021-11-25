At Least 8 Killed In Car Bombing In Somali Capital

Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 14:43 Hits: 2

Somalia police confirmed that eight people were killed and 17 citizens were injured in Mogadishu City as a result of a suicide car bomb attack on Thursday morning.

The number of people injured could increase as the explosion occurred near a school in the Hodan district. The attack, however, targeted a convoy from a security company that was escorting United Nations forces, which were traveling from a training camp in Gordon to their base camp in Halane.

Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack. Although the Somali National Army and the African Union Mission drove Al Shabab out of Mogadishu in 2011, this jihadist group is still capable of conducting attacks, targeting government installations, hotels, restaurants, and public places.

Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble condemned the attack, sent his condolences to the victims, and promised more security operations against Al Shabab. These statements occur amid a political process that should culminate with the election of a new Somali president, which is expected to happen once the parliamentary elections conclude on Nov. 25.

At least 5 killed in #AlShabaab car bombing in #Somalia's ���� capital, #Mogadishu. ⚡ Al-Shabab ("The Youth") remains capable of carrying out massive attacks (image) in Somalia and surroundings despite a long-running African Union offensive against the Islamist #terrorist group. pic.twitter.com/ejdAWlt76V November 25, 2021

The European Union (EU) delegation in Somalia expressed its "total condemnation" for the attack and denounced the Al Shabab's senseless terrorist campaign. "Violence will not derail the EU determination to help the Somali people. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims," it said.

Mogadishu and other areas of Somalia are often attacked by Al Shabab, an organization affiliated with Al Qaeda since 2012 that controls rural areas in the center and south of the country, where it intends to establish an ultra-conservative Islamic State.

Somalia has lived in permanent chaos since 1991, when dictator Mohamed Siad Barre was overthrown, leaving this country without a government and in hands of Islamist militias and warlords.

The U.S. military recently increased drone strikes targeting the al-Shabaab group, which have increased attacks throughout Somalia. pic.twitter.com/mQa990Z2Cz October 15, 2017

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/At-Least-8-Killed-In-Car-Bombing-In-Somali-Capital-20211125-0005.html