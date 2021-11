Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 November 2021 22:55 Hits: 7

The Taliban government leader asked for international aid and access to about $10 billion in funds frozen after the insurgents took over the country in August. The UN is warning half the country could starve this winter.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/taliban-leader-calls-for-help-in-first-afghan-address/a-59958609?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf