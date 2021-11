Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 10:31 Hits: 6

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch health authorities were expected to announce on Sunday afternoon how many cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been found in the Netherlands, after 61 people who flew from South Africa tested positive for coronavirus. Read full story

