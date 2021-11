Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 08:58 Hits: 8

The COVID-19 pandemic will not be our last. That is why, as we recover and rebuild from this crisis, we must also take steps to ensure that we can meet future disease outbreaks with effective cooperation and collaboration, instead of the kind of chaos and confusion that have exacerbated the current one.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/four-priorities-for-improving-global-health-security-by-tedros-adhanom-ghebreyesus-2021-11