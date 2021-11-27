The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace skewers Chris Christie for trying to 'save' the GOP

Category: World Hits: 5

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace skewers Chris Christie for trying to 'save' the GOP

MSNBC news host Nicolle Wallace skewered former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie while he was promoting his book, "Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden.”

“Is bias more dangerous to the country than conspiracy theorists?” Wallace asked.

“No, but that’s the third section of the book where I talk about the movement forward. In the second portion of the book, we talk about the conspiracy theories and the truth-denying that went on with things like Qanon, Pizzagate, the election situation, John Birch Society… that’s what I talk about. There’s two sections of the book and I’m sure you’re conflating them,” Christie answered.

“I’m not conflating them,” Wallace said. “I don’t think it’s an intellectually honest case to make against conspiracy theories without taking on Fox News.”

READ: Chris Christie torched for his latest attempt at redemption after repeatedly cowering to Trump over the last decade

During the interview, Wallace also asked Christie if he thought former President Donald J. Trump gave him COVID-19. He denied naming Trump specifically in the contraction, but ultimately said he didn't know who gave it to him.

See below for how Twitter has responded to the interview, which originally aired Tuesday night, and also to the news of Christie's potential run for president in 2024.

image
chris-christie-s-comeback-tour-is-a-flop.png?id=28102145&width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/11/chris-christie-2655839276/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version