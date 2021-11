Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 05:41 Hits: 7

Israel became the first country to ban entry to all foreigners starting midnight Sunday as Australia and several European nations confirmed cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant. Since it was first detected in South Africa, the variant has sparked global concern with countries rushing to implement measures to stem an infection spread.

