Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 November 2021 18:43 Hits: 6

The U.S. and others have imposed bans on travel from some southern African nations, aimed at countering the spread of a new coronavirus variant.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2021/1127/A-new-virus-variant-prompts-travel-bans-and-debate-over-them?icid=rss