Connect! Unite! Act! Hello to the holiday season!

Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 November 2021 23:00 Hits: 6

Connect! Unite! Act! is a weekly series that seeks to create face-to-face networks in each congressional district. Groups meet regularly to socialize, get out the vote, support candidates, and engage in other local political actions that help our progressive movement grow and exert influence on the powers that be. Visit us every week to see how you can get involved!

Here we go! Thanksgiving may be the starting line for the holiday season, but December brings families together in many ways and gives us a chance to look back at the year and forward to the next. Politically, this year will be filled with several major accomplishments: a new infrastructure program, the American Rescue Plan, new protections for our environment, and frankly, the reason and measured leadership in the executive branch that we were missing for four straight years. What a joy it is to not wake up every morning in fear of what was tweeted out the night before!

What makes me think of the holidays most, however, will always be the music. I’m not even talking about old classics, some music just says to me: the holiday season is upon us, let’s see what comes next! This week on Connect Unite Act, I want to share some holiday selections that make me think of December, and a little story here and there about why in particular, I’d choose these songs as the ones I remember.

As a kid, if there was a single holiday album I heard more than any others, it was absolutely Johnny Mathis. Why? I don’t know. My parents’ era, I suppose. But hearing “Winter Wonderland” reminds me of every December we had tons of snow on the ground. While it hasn’t been that way lately, in my childhood when I think of December I think of freezing cold, snowmen, snow fights, snow forts, and falling into a ditch because the snow had filled it up and I didn’t even realize it was there. Whoops! Songs that were about the weather and the season? Perfect for everyone! They just made me feel like putting on mittens and getting ready for what comes next.

If it wasn’t Johnny Mathis, my parents would always pop on some Dolly Parton as I got a bit older and her albums became a standard for what the holiday should be in our household.

Christmas was a bit.. strange in our household. It was Christmas, of course, but it was also my youngest sister’s birthday. So while most people were counting down to December 25 for Christmas, she was counting down to her birthday.

Once I was an adult, I came to really appreciate so many different songs that said “welcome to the holidays” from their own perspective.

Some songs have absolutely nothing at all to do with the holidays, but I hear them and I think, “Now the holidays have begun.”

What makes you think: here we are in December?

Our CUA team is here to provide support and guidance to new and existing volunteer leaders of each regional and state group, helping them with recruiting, organizing, and executing social and action events. We invite you to join in this effort to build our community. There are many ways to pitch in. If there isn't a group to join near you, please start one.

What are you working on in your local area to move our progressive agenda along?

