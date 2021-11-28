Community Spotlight: The brilliance of Animal Nuz, Daily Kos' first exclusive comic strip

Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 November 2021 03:30 Hits: 8

Unless you’ve been at Daily Kos since the early days, you may not realize how much of the front-page content originated in the Community. Many staff writers and elections team members began as Community members, whose special interests and skills were first expressed in their personal Daily Kos blogs. The site lacked a comic strip, however, until 2010, when Eric Lewis, aka ericlewis0, launched Animal Nuz.

Lewis distilled current events, progressive political views, art, humor, and occasionally Daily Kos members into four panels of a comic strip every week from 2010 to 2016. The first strip, published on July 6, 2010, introduced a TV news desk format, along with news anchors Oliver the cat and Daisy the dog. The strip covered three election cycles, GOP-fabricated crises, and environmental disasters like the Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster in the Gulf of Mexico, while crawls (strips of text) in each panel highlighted other news, real and imaginary, beginning with “whales to get krill vouchers.” This first strip is reprinted in full at the end of this story.

I talked with Lewis about his background, inspiration, and favorite comics for this retrospective of Animal Nuz, which community member Angela Marx calls “​​spot on commentary cleverly disguised as a cartoon strip.”

From the first strip, Animal Nuz was a Community favorite, and commenters raved. “This is seriously good. Please, make it a regular feature. You've got real talent! We need a resident cartoonist. Thanks for loaning your immense talent to DKos.”

Animal Nuz offered a main story with satiric punches, plus subtle depths that readers noticed depending on their personal interests—Grateful Dead esoterica, classic comic references, and quotes from classical literature all intermingled with politics and environmental awareness. Politicians were named as they appeared in the strip: Carpy Fiorina, Chris Crustacean, Mastodonald Trump, Toad Cruz, and Hillaroo Clinton. The Daily Kos Community was part of the comic, too, as Lewis often gave Animal Nuz names to community members when they commented. Daily Kos founder kos was “sharkos” and “Meerkat Moulitsas”; Lewis’ favorite Nuz name was “sabertoothsanks” for community member 2thanks.

Many Nuz themes and messages remain topical and pertinent today. Lewis created strips about infrastructure legislation in 2010 and 2011 that parallel our present infrastructure political divide. That 2011 strip has a memorable crawl: “Fracking process gets less dangerous as scientists learn to describe it more vaguely.”

The strip below is from an August 2015 edition, with a theme that remains suitable for today’s GOP. Below are the four panels leading to a final assessment that still rings true, while the crawl in the third panel is a message to a Community member who lost a daughter.

The diversity of interests covered in Animal Nuz befits the strip’s creator, whose comics have also appeared in TheNew Yorker. Lewis’ day job is industrial design—he’s designed garden equipment for Martha Stewart and kitchenware for Macy’s. His political astuteness comes from real-life involvement, including acting as a Field Organizer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Florida campaign.

Soon after Lewis published his first strip as a Community story, Animal Nuz was moved to the Front Page. Eight months later, Lewis announced the Daily Kos debut of Tom Tomorrow’s This Modern World comic strip.

Animal Nuz echoes back to Lewis’ childhood fondness for Mad Magazine and his college internship with famous, influential cartoonist Art Spiegelman, whose graphic novels tackle tough topics. Spiegelman’s family Holocaust story was related inMaus, the only graphic novel to win a Pulitzer Prize.

Another inspiration that came from the internship was Lewis’ introduction to the 1913-1944 comic strip Krazy Kat, a collection of gender-fluid characters involved in a bizarre romantic triangle: Krazy loved Ignatius Mouse, who loved Offissa Bull Pupp who, in turn, loved Krazy. Lewis explains that Spiegelman’s “Raw Magazine reprinted a Krazy Kat story, and I cleaned up the old newspaper-printed strips before they got reprinted. I used mostly wite-out and a black pen. It was in the days just before Photoshop.” Lewis’ all-nighter process to create each Animal Nuz strip is very different from his Krazy Kat restoration, as described in “The making of the Nuz edition.”

Some of Lewis’ personal favorites include the artwork in his Mitt Romney origin story “I Shall Become a Doofus Edition” in March 2016, and “Boxing News Edition” in June 2016 about a Hillary Clinton-Donald Trump debate—using actual quotes from Clinton. Other notable editions are 2014’s “Great Moments in Animal Nuz,” the “5th Year anniversary edition,” and this pertinent assessment of the media, which has one of my favorite crawls: “Elephant seal and platypus share laugh over ‘intelligent design.’”

Animal Nuz ended on Sept. 3, 2016, when Lewis left his New York City home to manage Clinton’s Florida campaign. After the election, the actual news wasn’t amusing and the Nuz never returned, but the entire set of 326 strips published on Daily Kos is still available. All but the last few months were collected into this Animal Nuz Group, while the final few months are listed here. Several other comic strips now regularly appear on Daily Kos, including Tomorrow’s, but the first, exclusive, original Daily Kos Community comic strip began with this one.

