Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021

After campaigning as a consummate internationalist who would reverse Donald Trump’s myopic nationalist policy agenda, Joe Biden has maintained his predecessor’s protectionist trade policies. In fact, the overly complex, distortive trade-rate-quota regime negotiated with the European Union represents a new low.

