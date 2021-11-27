The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

John Thune, professional photo bomber

Over the years, I’ve written a lot about the U.S. Senate. I’ve written a lot about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. And I’ve searched our photo subscription services for a lot of pictures of McConnell. Most of them end up being from the short press statements he makes after party meetings, where his leadership team is with him.

There’s one feature of a whole lot of those leadership photos that remains striking and just a little bit creepy: the presence of South Dakota Sen. John Thune, always lurking in the background, and a lot of the time looking downright malevolent. He’s also huge, so there he always is, looming over everyone. Of course when there’s a story about Senate Republicans, we’re going to pick a photo that has a glowering Thune! So here’s a photo diary of his greatest, sorta creepy photo bombs.

Whatever it is Sen. Bill Cassidy is picking at on his face there, Thune does not approve.

John Thune, professional photo bomber

Does he know what is on that piece of paper in McConnell’s hand, and is it dangerous?

John Thune, professional photo bomber

He knew then that former Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner was toast.

John Thune, professional photo bomber

The best way to deal with Cornyn is to pretend you’re somewhere else.

John Thune, professional photo bomber

“I still can’t believe they let the women talk here.”

John Thune, professional photo bomber

“I could squash him like a bug.”

John Thune, professional photo bomber

But really, the greatest hits are the looks he gives McConnell behind his back.

John Thune, professional photo bomber

John Thune, professional photo bomber

John Thune, professional photo bomber

John Thune, professional photo bomber

John Thune, professional photo bomber

Seriously, why is this man smiling? I’d be a little nervous, too.

John Thune, professional photo bomber

