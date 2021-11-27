John Thune, professional photo bomber

Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 November 2021 20:00 Hits: 11

Over the years, I’ve written a lot about the U.S. Senate. I’ve written a lot about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. And I’ve searched our photo subscription services for a lot of pictures of McConnell. Most of them end up being from the short press statements he makes after party meetings, where his leadership team is with him.

There’s one feature of a whole lot of those leadership photos that remains striking and just a little bit creepy: the presence of South Dakota Sen. John Thune, always lurking in the background, and a lot of the time looking downright malevolent. He’s also huge, so there he always is, looming over everyone. Of course when there’s a story about Senate Republicans, we’re going to pick a photo that has a glowering Thune! So here’s a photo diary of his greatest, sorta creepy photo bombs.

Whatever it is Sen. Bill Cassidy is picking at on his face there, Thune does not approve.

Does he know what is on that piece of paper in McConnell’s hand, and is it dangerous?

He knew then that former Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner was toast.

The best way to deal with Cornyn is to pretend you’re somewhere else.

“I still can’t believe they let the women talk here.”

“I could squash him like a bug.”

But really, the greatest hits are the looks he gives McConnell behind his back.

Seriously, why is this man smiling? I’d be a little nervous, too.

