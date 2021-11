Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 November 2021 09:50 Hits: 9

Algerians vote on Saturday in local elections seen as key in President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's push to turn the page on the two-decade rule of late president Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

