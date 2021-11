Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 November 2021 08:45 Hits: 11

A second criminal probe has been opened in relation to a November 25 explosion in a coal mine in Russia's Kemerovo Oblast that has left 52 people dead and around 30 missing.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-kemerovo-mining-disaster-investigation/31582405.html