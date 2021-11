Category: World Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 13:35 Hits: 8

In contrast to the stagflationary 1970s, the US recovery since the pandemic-induced recession has been strong, whether judged by GDP or labor-market indicators. Today’s economic conditions therefore recall the late 1960s, another time of rapid growth and moderately rising inflation.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-economy-inflation-and-rapid-recovery-by-jeffrey-frankel-2021-11