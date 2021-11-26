Interpol’s New President Accused of Complicity in Torture

Category: World Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 01:16 Hits: 4

Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi, a general from the United Arab Emirates, accused of complicity in torture, has been elected as president of the global police agency Interpol. The former inspector general of the UAE's interior ministry, will serve a four-year term in the part-time and unpaid role.

Gen Raisi was elected Interpol's president after three rounds of voting by member states at the agency's general assembly (INTERPOLGA) in Istanbul, Turkey. His duties will include chairing meetings of the executive committee, which supervises the work of Secretary General Jürgen Stock. Mr Stock is a full-time official who oversees the day-to-day running of Interpol.

Human rights groups had lobbied against his candidacy, accusing him of failing to investigate credible complaints of torture against UAE security forces. Gen Raisi has rejected all the allegations.

The appointment follows generous funding by the UAE for Interpol HQ in Lyon, France. https://t.co/02SnWGSkwl November 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch's Gulf researcher, Hiba Zayadin, called it "a sad day for human rights and the rule of law worldwide". She said the general was “a representative of arguably the most authoritarian government in the Gulf, one that equates peaceful dissent with terrorism”.

The inevitable election of Raisi to Interpol presidency is a serious attack on the values it stands for. His complicity in systematic torture and abuse is legitimised through Interpol and gives a green light to other authoritarian states that they can act without impunity https://t.co/bfFHesMTVE November 25, 2021

The election was also condemned by the British academic Matthew Hedges, who has issued a claim for damages at the High Court in London. The claim accuses Gen Raisi and three other senior UAE officials of being involved in the false imprisonment and torture he allegedly suffered in the UAE in 2018.

