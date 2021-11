Category: World Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 07:42 Hits: 11

A bipartisan US Congressional delegation has arrived in Taiwan to meet senior leaders of the island. The visit, the second by US lawmakers this month, comes amid rising tensions between Taiwan and China.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-lawmakers-meet-with-taiwan-president-on-visit-to-taipei/a-59942468?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf