Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021

The European Union must be prepared to enact more sanctions against Russia if the situation in and around eastern Ukraine or on the Belarus-Poland border escalates, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211125-merkel-says-russian-aggression-against-ukraine-should-lead-to-eu-sanctions