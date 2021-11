Category: World Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 09:25 Hits: 12

The EU aims to halt air travel from the southern African region amid rising concern about a new Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday. Follow FRANCE 24's live updates for all the latest developments. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211126-live-eu-aims-to-halt-flights-from-southern-africa-over-new-covid-variant