Category: World Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 08:20 Hits: 10

A journalist who has worked for RFE/RL as a freelancer has been detained in Minsk, his wife said, amid an intensifying crackdown on independent media by the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-kuznechyk-arrest-pratasevich/31580096.html