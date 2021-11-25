Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 17:22 Hits: 5

In the U.K., Conservative Party MP Nick Fletcher has been highly critical of Hollywood turning fictional characters that have historically been male into female characters — and he returned to that theme during a recent speech, arguing that doing so deprives men of "role models."

Fletcher, during his speech, said it is important for "men to have their own identity" and for "masculinity to be something that can be celebrated at times rather than continually vilified."

The MP argued, "There seems to be a call, from a tiny yet very vocal minority, that every male character or good role model must have a female replacement…. And it's not just James Bond. In recent years, we have seen Dr. Who, 'Ghostbusters,' Luke Skyywalker, Equalizer all replaced by women…. Is there any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime?"

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/11/conservative-british-mp-blames-female-replacements-of-fictional-male-characters-for-young-men-committing-crime/