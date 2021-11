Category: World Published on Friday, 26 November 2021 08:51 Hits: 11

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is convening an experts' meeting from Geneva at midday (1100 GMT) on Friday to assess the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 amid growing concern, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said. Read full story

