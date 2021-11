Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 13:43 Hits: 6

Bloc joins a growing number of countries including US, Canada, Israel, China and Saudi which have cleared jabs for kids.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/25/update-3-eu-regulator-gives-go-ahead-to-first-covid-shot-for-5-11-year-olds