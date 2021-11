Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 14:36 Hits: 6

Over the past five years, India’s mobile-internet and digital-services ecosystem has grown rapidly, owing to the pioneering efforts of large private-sector players. Although this industry-led growth is somewhat unusual, it offers a model that could benefit other developing countries.

