Thursday, 25 November 2021

A British judge has found that a book that claimed Russian-Israeli oligarch Roman Abramovich bought London's Chelsea soccer club on the Kremlin's orders as part of a plot to gain influence in the United Kingdom were defamatory after he sued for libel.

