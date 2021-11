Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 10:23 Hits: 13

Most are worthless, but some sell for millions: Experts explain to DW what they know about the mysterious price of nonfungible tokens, and why this cryptoasset may have rough days ahead.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-are-some-nonfungible-tokens-so-expensive/a-59921744?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf