In the wake of #MeToo, France saw an outpouring of harrowing testimonies from women across the country speaking out about cases of sexual harassment or abuse they faced while in maternity wards or at the gynaecologist. Now that a well-known practitioner is under investigation for rape, what is being done to curb mistreatment? FRANCE 24 investigates.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211125-too-little-done-to-combat-obstetric-and-gynaecological-violence-against-women