The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

‘Too little’ done to combat obstetric and gynaecological violence against women

Category: World Hits: 6

‘Too little’ done to combat obstetric and gynaecological violence against women In the wake of #MeToo, France saw an outpouring of harrowing testimonies from women across the country speaking out about cases of sexual harassment or abuse they faced while in maternity wards or at the gynaecologist. Now that a well-known practitioner is under investigation for rape, what is being done to curb mistreatment? FRANCE 24 investigates.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20211125-too-little-done-to-combat-obstetric-and-gynaecological-violence-against-women

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version