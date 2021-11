Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 05:57 Hits: 12

Over 2,000 Rohingya set to be transferred to Bhashan Char island in Bay of Bengal, amid claims of forced relocations.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/25/bangladesh-resumes-moving-rohingya-refugees-to-flood-prone-island