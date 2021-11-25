The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Three guilty in Arbery murder; Jan. 6 planners had secret contact with Mark Meadows

In the news today: A jury found three men guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. Rolling Stone is now reporting that the organizers of the Jan. 6 rally that resulted in violence inside the U.S. Capitol were in contact with Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and with Eric and Lara Trump in the days immediately before the riot—and that organizers bought and used hard-to-trace "burner phones" in an attempt to hide the communications. As devoted QAnon-followers continue to wander Dealey Plaza in the belief that dead politicians will reveal themselves to the crowd at that spot, experts are warning that the cult's behavior has crossed a dangerous threshold.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Three men found guilty in murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Jan. 6 organizers used burner phones for calls with Mark Meadows, Trump family

The New York Times and CNN are spreading misinformation designed to scare people about the economy

Senate Democrats have a huge job ahead after Thanksgiving break, and little time to get it done

Waiting for JFK Jr.: QAnon cult’s followers create a deeply unsettling spectacle at Dealey Plaza

Community Spotlight:

Looking for a Redemption of PBS

Surviving family on Thanksgiving—a pleasant diversion

Also trending from the community:

An interesting development in the Trump v. Archivist case

It was climate change, with an assist by ancient humans, that drove the Mammoth to extinction

