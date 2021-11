Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 10:10 Hits: 2

When Apple began asking iPhone users whether they wanted to opt out of data tracking, 84% said yes – dealing a major blow to platforms whose business models depend on the collection and sale of user data. This is an ominous sign for Chinese tech companies, which now face the prospect of much tougher data regulations.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-regulator-new-draft-guidelines-data-collection-use-and-transfer-by-angela-huyue-zhang-2021-11