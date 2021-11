Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 07:16 Hits: 7

An Iranian man who was arrested for murder at the age of 17 has been executed, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported on November 24, despite international appeals for his life to be spared.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-hangs-juvenule-abdolai/31576433.html