Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 09:26 Hits: 7

Another associate of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has left the country fearing persecution amid an ongoing crackdown against the defunct organizations associated with the Kremlin critic that were labeled as extremist earlier this year.

