Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 06:56 Hits: 12

NASA is launching a spacecraft probe that will smash into an asteroid to veer it off course. The mission is a test run, designed to see if the same approach could one day work on a rock on a collision course with Earth.

