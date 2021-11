Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 06:07 Hits: 12

International alarm mounted on Tuesday over the escalating war in Ethiopia as Tigrayan rebels claimed to be edging closer to the capital Addis Ababa and more foreign citizens were told to leave.

