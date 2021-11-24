The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The dashed hopes of Iraqi migrants repatriated from Belarus

The dashed hopes of Iraqi migrants repatriated from Belarus Wissam Allami returned from Belarus to Iraq last week on a special repatriation flight organised by the Iraqi government in a bid to ease tensions at the Belarus-Poland border. After spending two months stranded at the border in desperate conditions, he decided to return home. FRANCE 24's reporters met Allami in Bagdad as he tried to obtain a loan that would help him get his life back on track.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20211124-the-broken-dreams-of-iraqi-migrants-repatriated-from-belarus

