Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 07:35 Hits: 14

PARIS (Reuters) - Gunshots were fired overnight at police in the French Caribbean island of Martinique for the second night running, French media reported on Wednesday, in a sign that unrest triggered by COVID-19 curbs that has rocked the nearby island of Guadeloupe seems to be spreading there. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/24/gunshots-fired-again-at-police-in-france039s-martinique---media