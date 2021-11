Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 17:05 Hits: 5

Gentrification threatens London’s famed Brick Lane, but the Bangladeshi community that calls this place home is fighting against rising prices.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/1123/Britain-s-Bangladeshis-aim-to-save-Brick-Lane-and-their-immigrant-story?icid=rss