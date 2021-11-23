Anti-vaxx Chronicles: 'You are a fool if you think [this] deadly shot is not about the money'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 22:20 Hits: 0

Today’s cautionary tale thought the medical system was only interested in making money , but couldn’t resist a hospital when he got sick.

Facebook is a menace. COVID-19 is a menace. Conservatism is a cesspool. Together, those three ingredients have created a toxic stew of malevolent death and devastation. We can talk about all those things in the abstract, look at the numbers and statistics, and catch the occasional whiff of seditionist right-wing rhetoric. But I hadn’t really fully understood just how horrifying that combination of right-wing extremism, Facebook, and a killer virus was until I became a regular at the Herman Cain Awards subreddit. This series will document some of those stories, so we are aware of what the other side is doing to our country.

Your guess is as good as mine. Who knows what Q fever pit this came from.

Remind me, whose lives were destroyed by wearing a mask or taking a life-saving vaccine?

Remind me: Why can’t we get to herd immunity, thus requiring continued restrictions and lockdowns?

GUYS. Joe Biden is killing children, and health authorities are authoritarian. But you’re a narcissist if you disagree with me.

Medical Dr. Smartypats, PhD, knows better how to test for an infectious disease than the scientific community.

No one is “searching” for the virus. This isn’t a hunting party. It is being collected where it likes to gather.

There are lots of reasons to criticize big Pharma. This isn’t one of them.

If it was about money, the medical industry makes far more from a COVID hospital visit than it does from a vaccine and any booster shots. If the motive was profit, why would they vaccinate people to keep them out of further medical need?

And how do they determine when profit is good (DONALD TRUMP, Big Oil) and when it’s bad (medicine)?

Some of these memes are so lazy, it’s clear that the Russians making them don’t even have to try so hard. The early rollout of the vaccine was so systemically racist, that white people were getting vaccinated at far higher rates. Given health care disparities, Black and Brown communities died at higher rates than whites. Black and Brown children were more affected by school closings—from lack of computers and internet access for remote learning to lack of access to school lunches, a critical poverty-fighting service. Inequity has been overtly apparent during the pandemic.

And America questioned the government. It questioned it so hard it electorally booted a sitting president for only the third time in the last century.

“Do your own research by sharing this meme.”

Businesses can’t find new employees because people are tired of working for poor wages. They want more money, more flexibility, more respect. Employers who provide those have a much easier time hiring. Others aren’t interested in subjecting themselves to the dangers of a workplace when so many assholes refuse to vaccinate, and can’t even handle masking. And then there are those who took early retirement.

The shot has nothing to do with it.

Doctors are evil. God is the best healer. Let’s remember that.

And while talking about religion, let’s refer to Vice President Kamala Harris as “the ho” just as Jesus would have.

True. If conservative politicians actually encouraged their followers to vaccinate, this shit would end a lot sooner.

Joe Biden doesn’t own stock in Big Pharma. He doesn’t own any stocks, period.

Again, if money was the motivator, no vaccine would exist. Lots more money to be made building new hospitals to treat millions more COVID victims than to give them an inexpensive jab.

Regeneron is a lot more expensive than a vaccine, as are all the other drugs pumped into severe COVID patients (sedatives, pain killers, steroids, etc).

He was already crying about abortions. This is more like “my body my choice, only when it actually deals with my own body.”

They need their own hospital system. Stick them in Trump hotels. Staff them with preachers. They can stuff themselves with horse paste and hydroxychloroquine to their heart’s content.

Remember, doctors and hospitals are evil, God is the better healer, but when COVID struck, he didn’t go to a church. He went to one of those evil hospitals, and Big Pharma made thousands from the drugs used to keep him alive.

He was Big Pharma’s best customer. At least he was until he died.

Meanwhile, he took his dad with him to the hospital.

Don’t ask. I have no clue.

And … dad goes, as well.

One of those memes said, “they don’t care whose lives are destroyed by these policies or whether they even work, just as long as they “feel” safe.”

In this story, only two people’s lives were (literally) destroyed, and it wasn’t liberals pursuing policies to keep us not just feeling safe, but alive safe.