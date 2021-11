Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 10:05 Hits: 6

As high-income countries plot their post-pandemic recoveries, ASEAN economies like Malaysia face a difficult choice between curbing outward migration and encouraging greater labor mobility. Instead of limiting citizens’ freedom to work abroad, governments should focus on improving labor standards at home.

