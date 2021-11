Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 16:30 Hits: 11

A year that began hopefully is ending grimly. Western political elites, unable (and perhaps unwilling) to turn a deadly pandemic and climate crisis into a life-preserving opportunity, have only themselves to blame.

