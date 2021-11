Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 10:17 Hits: 12

One-time investor darlings like Beyond Meat and Oatly are suffering after demand for alternatives to traditional meat and dairy declined in 2021. Can plant-based alternatives make a comeback?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/demand-for-plant-based-food-products-declines-amid-pandemic/a-59906308?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf