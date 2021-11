Category: World Published on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 08:38 Hits: 7

From Big Oil to Big Tech, major companies are promising to go net zero and wash away their carbon sins. But critics say the corporate climate pledges are a smokescreen.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/corporate-net-zero-targets-greenwashing-or-genuine-climate-action/a-59861619?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf